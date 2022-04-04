Good morning, today will have a mix of sun and clouds, mainly high thin clouds leading to filtered sunshine. It’ll warm up nicely with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy today because rain and storms return tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows from 45-50.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be Storm Alert Weather Days.
For Tuesday, the concern is more for disruptive travel with widespread rain/storms. However, there is a low-end severe weather risk, especially for our southern communities (Chattooga and Gordon in GA and DeKalb in AL). Expect rain from about 10am to 4pm ET from west to east, and then additional scattered showers/storms in the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mild in the mid-60s.
Wednesday’s focus will be on the severe weather threat. Most of our area is under a Level 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk. That means numerous severe storms will be possible with all modes of threats: wind, tornadoes, and hail. Wind will be the primary risk. You should be ready to go with your severe weather safety plan. These storms will be later in the day from late afternoon into the night, so a large portion of Wednesday won’t seem bad with a partly sunny sky and highs near 78.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Then, Friday will be cooler only in the mid-50s with a partly sunny sky and a couple of isolated showers.