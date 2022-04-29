Good morning, today will have more clouds compared to the past couple of days. Sunshine should still be mixed in for a partly sunny sky overall. Another wonderful day to enjoy! It’ll be warm with highs in the upper 70s to 80. The great majority of locations will be dry, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. It’ll be in the 70s for Friday evening for dinner, the Lookouts game, or whatever you may do. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday will have similar weather – partly sunny, warm in the low 80s, and isolated shower/storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rain and storm chances will increase on Sunday, particularly during the morning hours. Although clouds will decrease Sunday afternoon with more blue sky, a couple of isolated storms will still be possible. Highs on Sunday will be near 80. Both days will have dry periods to play or work outside.
Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, approaching 85, with a mix of sun and clouds and 30% chance for scattered showers. Rain coverage looks to increase again on Wednesday of next week, still in the 80s.