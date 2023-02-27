Good morning, today will be warm and windy with showers. There will be spotty showers earlier in the day as wind picks up from the south. Then, from about 1-7pm ET a broken line of heavier showers will move across our area. Wind will be strong this afternoon with gusts up 45mph, even higher in the mountains. Wind Advisories are in place. Highs today will be in the low 70s. This evening clouds will decrease for a mostly clear sky overnight and lows near 50.
Tuesday will be the pick day of the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 75. Wednesday will be partly sunny. It’ll mainly be quiet during the daytime with warm highs near 78. Then, Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Rain and storm chances will continue on Thursday and again on Friday. Some storms may be strong to severe from Wednesday night through Friday. Total rainfall this week, including today, will range from about 1.5-3.5”.
The weather will calm down and cool down for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the mid-50s. Sunday will be sunny, ranging from 30s in the morning to around 60 in the afternoon.