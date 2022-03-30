Good morning, today into early Thursday morning will be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode, especially tonight. Let’s break it down.
First, today will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon with significant clearing in the late afternoon for sunshine. Overall, dry weather during the daytime except for the slim chance for a spotty shower. It’ll be a warm and windy day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. All counties are under Wind Advisories from this morning into early Thursday morning for sustained wind at 20-35mph, gusts up to 45-55mph. Wind will likely peak this afternoon through midnight. We are under Elevated Fire Danger today with the high wind, low humidity, and dry fuels. Please do not burn anything.
Second, there will be a severe weather threat for tonight. A strong line of rain/storms will pass from west to east from about 9pm to 6am ET. Within this line, severe storms will be possible. The more narrow time window with increased risk for severe weather should be from about 10pm-3am ET. Primary Threat: Damaging straight-line winds at 60mph. Secondary Threat: Isolated tornadoes that spin up along the line. The majority of our area is under a Level 2 out of 5 Slight Risk for scattered severe storms possible. Northeast Alabama is at a Level 3 Enhanced Risk. The greatest threat today will be outside our area in MS, W TN, and W AL. Make sure to stay weather aware. Know how you’ll get weather notifications and your severe weather safety plan.
The weather will then be much quieter Friday through Monday of next week.