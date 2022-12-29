Good Thursday. I seem to have a vague and distant recollection of freezing weather, but after today it's hard to remember. We will be mild this evening in the 50s with temps falling to the cool, but tolerable, low 40s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will hit the low to mid-60s. Friday evening we will have rain showers moving in and lasting overnight.
More rain, heavy at times will move in on Saturday, tapering off Saturday evening. Saturday's high will reach about 63. Rainfall amounts through Saturday should range from 1/2" to 1".
Sunday looks warm and dry with a high of 66. Monday we will get to 67 with more evening showers developing. Tuesday and Wednesday we will have rain and thunderstorms before we dry out and cool a little on Thursday.
