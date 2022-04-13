Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy in the morning followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. It’ll be another warm day ahead with highs in the low 80s. Wind will pick up with gusts from the south from 25-30mph. A few scattered showers will be possible, but anything that falls during the daytime should be light.
Enjoy your Wednesday “day,” and then tonight, you’ll need to be weather aware. Rain and storms will pass from about 12-6am ET from west to east. Storms will be weakening as they move into our area and continue eastward. However, we are still under a risk for isolated to scattered severe storms embedded with this system, especially along and west of Highway 27 which is highlighted as a Level 2 Slight Risk. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. With any nighttime event, please make sure you have ways to get weather alerts while you’re sleeping.
A few additional scattered showers/storms will continue through about 9am ET Thursday morning, and then the rest of the day will be nice. It’ll become mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Friday will be pleasant, too, with highs in the mid-70s and sunshine with high, thin clouds. Saturday will have more clouds again with scattered showers and highs near 74. Easter Sunday will be a little cooler in the upper 60s to 70 with only an isolated shower chance.