With the heat lingering as we transition to fall...mosquitos are sticking around, too. Here is what you need to know to be protected.
Burnestine Taylor is a Medical Officer for Disease Control for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said it is important for people to be aware of the potential harm from mosquitos.
"Mosquitos can carry viruses that cause illness and even death. With the warm weather, the activity is higher in the mosquito population," Taylor said.
Taylor said mosquitos can carry a variety of different viruses including Easter Equine Encephalitis- a neurological disorder.
Another virus is the West Nile Virus which was detected in a Tennessee horse last week in Gibson county. When harmful viruses like this are found, it is important for people to be aware of how to stay safe.
"That’s why it’s important for people to know how to protect themselves, and to be aware of some of the conditions that make it easier to be in contact with these viruses," Taylor said.
Taylor said mosquitos are most active at dawn and dusk. She recommends avoiding those times for outdoor activities.
"You can wear long sleeves, long pants…you can actually put repellent on your clothes," Taylor said.
If there is standing water near your home, make sure those areas are staying clean.
Taylor said, "If there are areas that have standing water around your house- the pet bowl or bird bath- those need to be cleaned and emptied regularly."
While it is rare to contract a virus from mosquitos, it is important to be aware of how to best protect yourself... especially if the heat continues.
"It’s rarely transmitted, but knowledge and understanding is wise so that you can protect yourself," Taylor said.