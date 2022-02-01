Good Tuesday. This evening will be clear and pleasant with temps falling through the 40s. Late tonight we will have clouds building in ahead of a front.
We start Wednesday cloudy with temps in the low 40s. We will have on and off showers through the day and into Wednesday night. The high Wednesday will manage 53.
Thursday will sport scattered showers through the day as well but still manage a toasty high of 64. The front will finally break through bringing heavy rain from Thursday evening into early Friday morning. 1.5" to 3.5" of rain is possible with this system and could lead to areas of flooding. Temps will be falling through the 40s most of Friday afternoon.
Saturday will start cold and dry in the 20s. We will reach a high of only 47. Another low will pass by to our south and may bring a wintry mix Saturday night. Sunday will be dry with temps ranging from 35 to 52.
David Karnes