Good Monday. It was a nice afternoon to wrap up the month of January, and as we launch into February tomorrow it will get even nicer! We will be cool this evening with clear skies and temps falling through the 40s into the mid-30s by late tonight. Overnight we will keep dropping into the upper 20s, 30 in Chattanooga.
After the chilly start Tuesday we will ramp all the way up to a toasty 60 degrees with nothing but clear blue skies!
Wednesday a front will stall to our west. We will be cloudy all day causing temps to range from a mild 43 in the morning to a still pleasant high of 56. We may see a shower or two spin off the front and move through, but we won't have many.
Thursday we will continue our warm streak with a massive high of 64. We may see a few more showers through the day, but the front will finally move through Thursday night bringing heavy rain to the area Thursday night through Friday morning.
Friday temps will be falling through the day and be in the 40s most of the afternoon.
We will be cold and dry Saturday with temps from 30 to 49. Sunday will make it to 48. We are watching a system that may bring in a wintry mix Sunday and/or Monday.
