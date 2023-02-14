Good morning and happy Valentine’s Day! Today will be partly sunny with mild highs near 68. It’ll be breezy today as wind picks up from the south at 10-15mph, gusting around 25-30mph, especially this afternoon into tonight. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower, primarily for Valentine’s night. Overnight widely scattered showers will increase with lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and still warm for this time of year with highs near 65. There will be hit or miss scattered showers. Thursday will be our day to watch with rain likely and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may become strong to severe. The main severe risks are wind gusts capable of damage and an isolated tornado possible. As of now, there look to be two waves of rain: one in the morning and another in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will also be windy and warm, reaching the upper 60s.
For Friday, it’s back to cold. The official high will happen at midnight with daytime temperatures only maxing out in the 40s. Rain should wrap up before sunrise Friday morning, and then, clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Saturday will range from 20s in the morning to low 50s in the afternoon, and Sunday will reach 60 with a mostly sunny sky.