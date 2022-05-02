7 day forecast
WRCB

Good Monday. This evening will be warm with clouds increasing through the evening. Temps will be falling out of the 80s and into the 70s. Overnight we could get a stray shower or storm, but the chance is very slight.

Tuesday will be warm and partly to mostly cloudy. The high will reach the mid-80s.

We will see scattered showers and storms (nonsevere) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will see highs in the low 80s.

Thursday we will reach 86 with building clouds.

I expect a line of showers and storms Friday morning. We may see a few scattered showers lingering into the evening.

Saturday and Sunday will be a little cooler with temps in the 70s.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

