Good Monday. This evening will be warm with clouds increasing through the evening. Temps will be falling out of the 80s and into the 70s. Overnight we could get a stray shower or storm, but the chance is very slight.
Tuesday will be warm and partly to mostly cloudy. The high will reach the mid-80s.
We will see scattered showers and storms (nonsevere) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will see highs in the low 80s.
Thursday we will reach 86 with building clouds.
I expect a line of showers and storms Friday morning. We may see a few scattered showers lingering into the evening.
Saturday and Sunday will be a little cooler with temps in the 70s.
