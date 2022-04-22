Good morning, the weather will be gorgeous for the next three days, especially if you love warm temperatures. Great news for all the activities happening this weekend.
Today will begin in the 50s, hit the low 70s by noon, and then finish off with highs in the low 80s. All of this will be under a mostly sunny sky. For your Friday evening plans, it’ll drop from the low 80s into the 70s with a mostly clear sky. Sunset is about 20 minutes past 8pm ET. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will be more of the same with a high near 84. Sunday will still be nice, too but will have some additional clouds for a sun/cloud mixture. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Monday will be partly sunny and warm in the low 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but then a cold front will approach bringing scattered showers/storms for the evening and into Tuesday. The timing for this event is still flexing. Right now, more rain is expected on Tuesday than on Monday. Either way, the cold front will pass, and temperatures will drop. Tuesday’s highs will be around 70 and then overnight into Wednesday morning, lows will be chilly again in the low to mid-40s.