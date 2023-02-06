Good Monday. What a great way to start a work week! This evening will be nice with temps rapidly falling from the 60s into the 50sd after sunset. We will ultimately fall to a cool low of 40 Tuesday morning. Clouds will build through the day Tuesday with the temperature rocketing up to a high of 67.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two possible ahead of our next cold front. That front will likely bring a return to rain Thursday, but temps will hold in the low to mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high maintaining at 61.
The big chill will move back in Saturday with morning temps in the low 30s. We will likely get some light snow showers Saturday morning along thre Plateau and in the Blue Ridge. Accumulations will be light. Saturday afternoon will be dry and cold with a high of only 47.
Sunday start to warm a little with the high back up to 55, then back to 60 by Monday.
