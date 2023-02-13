Good Monday. It was a spectacular start to the work week with highs in the 60s. This evening will remain clear with temps dropping through the 60s into the 50s.
Tuesday will start in the mid-30s, and climb to a high of 67 under mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few afternoon sprinkles as well.
Wednesday the clouds remain. We will be mild all day with temps ranging from 53 to 63. Again, we may get a few spotty sprinkles here and there, but not many.
Thursday a cold front will work in and bring us a line of rain and maybe a few thunderstorms. We will still manage a high of 67 for the day.
The colder air will push in Friday with the low dropping to 37 and the high only reaching 46.
Saturday will start in the upper 20s, then rebound to a high of 52. Sunday will start cold in the low 30s, then shoot up to 60 with the sunshine coming back out.
