Good Sunday and Happy New Year!!! We start 2023 with clearing skies and warm temps in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds move in overnight with lows dropping to about 50 Monday morning. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 68. We may see a few passing showers Monday night as a cold front approaches.
Tuesday the front will slowly drift our way bringing a good chance for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could linger into Wednesday morning. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday afternoon. Both Tuesday and Wednesday highs will remain well into the 60s.
Much cooler air will slide in Thursday with temps ranging from 39 to 53. Friday will be even cooler as the low drops to 34 and the high only reaches 48.
