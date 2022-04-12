Good Tuesday. It will be a warm but nice evening for the Lookouts game. I don't expect any rain and temps will be in the 70s during the game.
Wednesday will be another cloudy one with spotty showers on and off through the afternoon. Some late clearing will allow temps to shoot into the low 80s. We will also be a little breezy with 10-15 mph winds from the south.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning a front will push in a line of storms. Right now the biggest threat looks to be damaging wind gusts. The severe risk is low but deserves watching. The timing will be from 1am-4am eastern Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be really nice with highs in the low 70s.
Friday will be awesome with temps ranging from 48 to 77 under sunny skies.
The weekend will also sport highs in the mid-70s with a few showers on and off both days.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.