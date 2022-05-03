Good Tuesday. We will remain warm, cloudy, and breezy through the evening. As we progress into late tonight the winds will die down, and we may see a few spotty showers or nonsevere thunderstorms through the overnight.
Wednesday may be a couple of degrees cooler with a high of 83. We could again see a few spotty showers or storms during the afternoon hours.
Thursday we will make it to 86 with a few more spotty showers and storms.
A cold front will move through Friday. We will see scattered showers and storms through the day, tapering off late in the day. Temps will be a little cooler in the upper 70s.
Mother's day weekend will start cooler. Saturday will sport temps ranging from 59 to 74. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance for a passing sprinkle. Sunday looks good. Mom will enjoy being outdoors with partly cloudy skies and highs around 80.
