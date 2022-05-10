Good Tuesday. It is another Chamber of Commerce day with highs in the low 80s. As we slide through the evening skies will remain clear as we drop through the 70s.
Wednesday looks great with temps ranging from 60 to a muggy 86. We will have broken clouds with a VERY slight chance for a stray shower.
Thursday Will be sunny with a high of 84.
Friday through Sunday will maintain temps in the low to mid-80s. Each day will see a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. Rain chances through the weekend will hover around 20% to 30%.
Look for quite a warm-up next week with highs getting close to 90!!
