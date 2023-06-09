Good Friday! this evening will feel amazing with fairly clear skies and temp falling through the 70s. Humidity will also be low. We will still have some light haze from the Canadian fires, but a shift in wind and weekend rain will help with that.
Saturday will be mostly sunny. We start cool and nice with temps in the low to mid-50s. We will see our winds changing and coming from the south which will help keep the smoke at bay. The humidity will remain low but we will warm up to a high of 88. It should be a really nice day.
Sunday we will have a weather system bringing in spot showers and storms Sunday morning into early afternoon. Late afternoon into Sunday night we will have more widespread storms that will last into the overnight hours. These storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. The high Sunday will reach 84.
Monday we will still have a few lingering showers on and off through early afternoon. We will then clear out with the high only reaching 81.
Tuesday will be dry and nice with temps ranging from 58 to 83.
More showers and storms will be possible for the second half of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.