Good Monday. We will have on and off showers this evening with mild temps in the 50s.
We will see a few lingering through the overnight ending around daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will be cloudy and warm with the high reaching a whopping 72! Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning front will bring in a line of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. We could get .5"-1.5" widespread with some local areas getting 2"+. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temps Wednesday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will remain warm and cloudy with temps remaining around 70.
Another front will move in Thursday night into Friday morning. We can expect another round of rain and spotty storms. Colder air will follow as we clear out through the day Friday. The high will only reach the low to mid-50s.
Saturday will be much cooler. We will start at 34 and climb to a high of only 50. We may get a few late-night showers.
Sunday we will get a few morning showers. Temps will range from 39 to 50. Sunday night into Monday morning temps will fall into the 20s. We may get a few flurries Monday morning.
