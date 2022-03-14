Good Monday. The freezing temps and snow is behind us. The warmer weather is returning. This evening will be nice with clouds building and temps falling from the 60s into the 50s.
Tuesday we start at 41, and will climb all the way to 67. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A system will move in late Tuesday bringing in rain showers. The rain will be with us through Wednesday afternoon then taper off during the evening. We will get about 1"-2" of rain so it will be heavy at times. The high Wednesday will make it to 62.
Thursday for St. Patty's Day, we will remain mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for a sprinkle. It will be a warm one with the high reaching 71.
Friday we will see some light showers on and off through the day. The high will reach 69.
The weekend looks great. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temps ranging from 47 to 64. Sunday marks the first day of spring!! We will start the season with mostly sunny skies with the high getting up to 68.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.