Good morning, today will generally be dry, breezy, cloudy, and warm during the daytime hours. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with wind from the south at 10-15mph, gusts around 20. Although there may be a couple of isolated showers during the day, the bigger event will be tonight.
We’ll go into Storm Alert Weather Day mode for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A few showers/storms should start by 5pm. Then, activity will increase from about 9pm to 9am ET. There will be two risk areas. The first is flooding. Flood Watches have been issued for almost our entire area through Wednesday morning. It’s not a high end risk for flooding, but thunderstorms may “train” over the same locations producing localized elevated totals. Rainfall: 1-2” widespread, 3”+ isolated. The second reason for the Storm Alert mode is a low risk for an isolated severe storm possible. Dayton to Chattanooga to Trenton and westward are under a Level 1 Marginal risk. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts.
Once the rain ends on Wednesday morning, the rest of the day will be drier and mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Thursday should warm to the upper 60s to 70 with scattered showers, mainly north of Chattanooga. Then, widespread rain will arrive with a cold front for Friday morning. Friday’s highs will only be in the 50s. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and additional shower chances, especially on Sunday.