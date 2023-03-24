Good morning, today will begin with mild morning lows, followed by a warm afternoon with highs from 75-81. Today will be partly sunny with a southerly breeze at 5-15mph, gusting up to 20-25. The quiet conditions in the 70s will continue for your Friday night out plans.
Then, tonight will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. Storms will move across our area early Saturday morning from 2-6am ET from west to east. Embedded severe storms along the line will be possible. The biggest concern will be for areas west of Chattanooga (Level 2 out of 5 Slight Risk) as storms first enter our area. The line will weaken as it moves eastward (Level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk). All modes of severe weather will be possible. The greatest threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. With this event happening overnight, it will be very important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.
Additionally, outside of the storms, it will be windy Friday night and Saturday with gusts up to 30-40mph.
The rain should exit our far eastern communities by about 8am on Saturday morning. Clouds will gradually break up, leading to an overall mostly sunny Saturday. There is a slim chance of a daytime spotty shower. Saturday will be warm in the upper 70s. Sunday will be beautiful – mostly sunny with a high of 77. Sunday night, our far southern communities in Georgia and Alabama may be clipped by some rainfall.