Good Wednesday. We will stay warm and humid through Thursday with a sporadic shower or storm and highs in the mid-80s. Thursday we will hit 87.
Friday a cool front will move through. It will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the morning and early afternoon. The afternoon storms that pop up will have the potential to become severe so we will need to be watchful Friday afternoon. Friday's high will reach about 79.
Saturday we may have a few lingering showers, but they will be few and far between. For the most part, Saturday will be cooler and cloudy with temps ranging from 60 in the morning to only 74 in the afternoon.
Mother's Day looks great with no rain, a mix of sun and clouds, lower humidity, and highs around 80.
Next week the heat and humidity ramp back up with highs back in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the week.
