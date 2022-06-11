Good Saturday, evening! Look for partly clear skies this evening with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.
We start to warm things up on Sunday. Look for a more humid day around the region with daytime highs warming into the upper 80s to low 90s.
The heat & humidity really ramps up next week. Our first real heatwave arrives with highs in the mid- 90s and with the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Brace yourself for the 3 H’s! Hot, hazy, and humid conditions! We may start to see a few pop-up showers next week with all the heat & humidity. Even though these showers may briefly cool us off, things will just become more steamy after any showers.