Overnight Lows

Good Saturday, evening! Look for partly clear skies this evening with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

We start to warm things up on Sunday. Look for a more humid day around the region with daytime highs warming into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The heat & humidity really ramps up next week. Our first real heatwave arrives with highs in the mid- 90s and with the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Brace yourself for the 3 H’s! Hot, hazy, and humid conditions! We may start to see a few pop-up showers next week with all the heat & humidity. Even though these showers may briefly cool us off, things will just become more steamy after any showers.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

