Good Wednesday. Our outlook for this evening is MUCH better than this time yesterday. While I don't think we will have widespread storms, we will see some isolated showers and storms into late tonight. Any storms that do develop will still have the potential to produce damaging winds and small hail. Temps this evening will fall through the 70s.
The front will swing through Thursday ushering in lower humidity and more sunshine. The high will reach 85.
Friday we will climb to only 83. It will be a pleasant day with a few passing showers or storms in the evening.
Saturday looks good with a high of 85 and a slight chance for a stray shower in the afternoon.
Sunday we crank the heat back up with a high of 91.
We take it to another level next week with highs in the mid-90s Monday through at least Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm each afternoon.
