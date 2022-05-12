Good morning, today will be mainly sunny and warm, hitting 77 by noon followed by afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Another beautiful May day! The UV Index will be in the “Very High” category at a level 9, so remember the sunscreen, hat, and sunglasses if you’ll be outside for an extended period of time. There will be a slim chance for an evening spotty shower primarily east of I-75. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers/storms. Highs will be in the low 80s. Looking at the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will have chances for scattered showers/storms (30%). Nothing will really be organized, instead hit or miss activity. Highs should be in the mid-80s. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower and warm in the mid-80s. Then, the heat should crank up at midweek. We’ll be on 90s watch!