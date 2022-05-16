Good morning, today will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs from 80-84 for most locations. The great majority of the region will stay dry today, but there will be a few isolated showers/storms to fire up as a cold front passes our area this morning into early afternoon. There is a very low-end risk for a strong to severe storm to develop with gusty wind, generally along and east of I-75. Once the front passes, wind this afternoon will be from the NW at 5-10. Tonight will be clear with lows in the low to mid-50s.
Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with lower humidity and sunny skies. Highs will be warm in the mid-80s. Then Wednesday, grab your water and fan. It will be hot! Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to 90, potentially making it our first 90 degree day of 2022. If it doesn’t hit 90 on Wednesday, it should on Thursday with a forecasted high of 93. Both days will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower chance. We’ll have one more day of high heat around 90 on Friday. Then, scattered showers and storms will return for the weekend associated with a cold front. Saturday’s highs should be near 88 while Sunday in the upper 70s to 80.