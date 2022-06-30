The good news will be that showers will briefly reduce the heat and then move on. There will be plenty of dry time during the day.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday afternoon will see temperatures climb back up to the upper 80s to 90 with continued pop-up shower & storm chances in the afternoon.

Right now, the holiday weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look to have scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours.

Thursday afternoon planner

Rain chances look to continue into your 4th of July. The good news is that right now, no day looks like a complete washout by any means. Temperatures will remain quite warm with high humidity levels through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

