Good Tuesday. We will be warm and a bit humid this evening with little chance for rain or storms. Overnight we will drop to a low of 61. Wednesday afternoon will be warm agin with a high of 86. Dew points will be a little lower, but it will still be a bit humid in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday we will hit a high of 84 with a few late-day showers and storms possible.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82.

We heat back up this weekend with a few spotty afternoon showers or storms and a whopping high of 87 Saturday. Sunday (Mother's Day) we will have some afternoon scattered showers and storms with the high reaching a muggy 90 degrees.

We "cool" back to the low 80s next Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

