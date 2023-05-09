Good Tuesday. We will be warm and a bit humid this evening with little chance for rain or storms. Overnight we will drop to a low of 61. Wednesday afternoon will be warm agin with a high of 86. Dew points will be a little lower, but it will still be a bit humid in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Thursday we will hit a high of 84 with a few late-day showers and storms possible.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82.
We heat back up this weekend with a few spotty afternoon showers or storms and a whopping high of 87 Saturday. Sunday (Mother's Day) we will have some afternoon scattered showers and storms with the high reaching a muggy 90 degrees.
We "cool" back to the low 80s next Monday and Tuesday.
