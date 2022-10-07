Good morning, today will be another beautiful day. It will feature mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will pass over our area with wind from the northwest to the north. Then, expect cooler air for tonight and the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s for most, 50 in Chattanooga.
Saturday and Sunday will both have abundant sunshine and cool, crisp fall air with highs from 65-71. Sunday morning in particular will be chilly with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Great fall weather, for a fantastic fall activities weekend!
Monday will be sunny with a high of 75. Tuesday will warm a bit to 79 with a mostly sunny sky. Then, Wednesday should hit 80 with a mix of sun and clouds and a spotty shower chance. Our next big rain chances look to be Thursday with scattered showers/storms associated with another cold front.