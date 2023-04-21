Good afternoon, cloud cover will become denser for the rest of Friday afternoon into the evening with warm temperatures from about 75 to 80. Most likely, your location will stay dry, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out from now until about 9pm ET this evening. Then, between about 9 and 10pm ET, heavier and more widespread rain will enter our western communities. This rain will spread eastward through the overnight hours, ending in Chattanooga by about 3am ET and exiting Cherokee County in NC by about 7am ET on Saturday morning. You may hear some thunder and brief gusty wind, but we’re not expecting any severe weather. Rain totals will range from about 0.25-1”.
Clouds will quickly break up for a mostly sunny Saturday for Earth Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70 with a northwest breeze, gusting around 20mph. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs near 65 and a nice mix of sun and clouds.
Monday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s. The 60s will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few isolated showers possible on Tuesday and then greater scattered activity on Wednesday. Thursday will warm to the upper 60s to 70 with some additional scattered showers.