Good Wednesday. After the heavy rains, we still have a number of RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS:
South Chickamauga, Lookout Creek, Sequatchie Near Whitwell, Coahulla Creek.
This evening we will be mild with increasing clouds and temps falling through the 50s. We may get a few isolated sprinkles as we head out this evening.
Thursday will start again with a few isolated sprinkles. They will quickly end and the afternoon will be warm and cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
Friday will also see a front bringing in morning scattered showers. Behind the front, we will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s.
Saturday will be even colder with a high of 45 and a few scattered showers. Sunday will again sport some morning showers followed by clearing and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
