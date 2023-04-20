Good morning, today will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid-80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky and wind from the south at 10-15mph, gusts around 20. There will be an elevated fire danger today due to the wind and low relative humidity. Our Tennessee counties and Cherokee County in NC are under a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8pm ET. However, every location (TN, GA, NC, AL) should be aware of today’s fire risk as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Please, do not burn anything today.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll remain warm with a high around 80 and mostly dry, but there will be a small chance for a daytime spotty shower. Then, the timing for the weekend rain keeps trending earlier. We’re now looking at rain and storms from about 9pm ET Friday night through about 6am ET Saturday morning from west to east. Rainfall totaling at 0.25-0.75”. Then, clouds will break for a mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to 70, and Sunday near 67. Thus, the weekend weather is shaping up better for outdoor plans.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Widely scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday with more rain on Wednesday, remaining in the 60s.