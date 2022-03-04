T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s another beautiful day around the region with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and very warm temperatures. Highs have climbed back into the mid-70s this afternoon in most locations.
Look for clouds to be on the increase this evening, but still dry and mild. Temperatures will drop from the 70s into the 60s this evening, and into the upper 40s to around 50 by early Saturday morning. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with more warm & breezy conditions. Highs again climb into the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy & warm conditions return with highs nearing 80.
Our pattern begins to change to a more active one next week. Our first system will arrive during the afternoon & evening hours on Monday bringing a decent round of showers & even a few storms. A storm or two could produce some gusty winds, and a severe weather risk does exist. We will have more details on this threat through the weekend.
Behind system number one we will cool back to average with our temps. Our next rain maker arrives on Wednesday, followed by a stronger cold front next Friday. Next weekend, winter returns with highs only in the 30s and 40s and lows back into the 20s. Brrr!