T.G.I.F, everyone! We got to enjoy a sunny and warm Friday all across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures soared into the low 80s this afternoon.
Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and calm winds. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
The weekend looks fantastic right now! Look for mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will be in the 50s and daytime highs through Sunday will climb into the low to mid 80s! Likely making this weekend the warmest of the year, so far!
A cold front moves our way to kickoff next week bringing rain chances back on Tuesday, followed by below normal temps by the middle next week.