Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will be a warm day near 78 by noon followed by highs in the mid-80s. Wind will be light from south around 5mph. The great majority of the day will be dry, but from this afternoon into tonight, there will be a small chance for an isolated shower or pop-up storm. Overnight lows will be mild in the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Tuesday will be similar with warm highs in the mid-80s and a few isolated showers/storms. The biggest difference will be increased humidity and wind. Wind will be breezy from the southwest at 5-15mph, gusts around 20. Wednesday will have scattered showers/storms with highs in the low 80s. Thursday again should have scattered showers/storms, particularly at night. Showers will be likely on Friday with possibly a thunderstorm as a cold front passes. Then, the 80s of the week will be gone with highs on Friday only in the mid-70s. The pleasant 70s will last for Saturday, too, with an isolated shower and a partly cloudy sky.