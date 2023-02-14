Good Tuesday. It should be another nice evening, though a little breezy at times. We will also see clouds building in tonight with a stray shower or two possibly through the overnight. Temps will be mild Wednesday morning in the low 50s. Wednesday will be warm and cloudy with the high reaching 67. On and off through the day we could get a stray shower here and there.
Thursday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will start Thursday much like we will end Wednesday: clouds, warm, spotty showers. Thursday afternoon we may even hit a high of 70! We will also see widespread rain and thunderstorms erupting and moving up from the south between 6pm and 11pm. Heavy rain and lightning, along with gusty winds and small hail look to be the major risks at this point. Rainfall amounts will average about an inch.
Friday will be dry, breezy, and much older. Temps will range from 38 to only 46. Saturday will even start in the 20s before warming to a respectable 52. We will be back up to 60 by Sunday afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine this weekend.
