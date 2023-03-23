Good Thursday. Now this is more like it!! We will fall through the 70s this evening and fall to the upper 50s overnight. We are in for another warm, slightly breezy day Friday as well with the high once again reaching a high of 80.
A front approaching from the west will bring a line of storms to the area early Saturday morning. The storms will move through between 3 am and 8 am. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph, small hail, and I can't rule out an isolated spin-up tornado during that time frame though the risk is low.
After 8 am, we will see clearing skies and a wonderful Saturday afternoon with the high reaching 77.
Sunday will be awesome all day climbing to the mid-70s once again.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.