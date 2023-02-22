Good Wednesday. We have near-record warmth this afternoon with gusty winds as well. The winds will remain high through the evening, quieting down after midnight. We may also get a few light showers on the plateau this evening. Overnight we will see spotty light showers developing through about 8am Thursday. The afternoon will clear out with a record high of 83.
Friday cooler air moves in behind a cold front. We will be at 53 in the morning with a spotty shower or two. In the afternoon highs will only climb to the upper 50s.
Saturday we can expect some afternoon showers with the high returning to the low 60s. We will make it back to 69i with a few showers on and off during the day Sunday.
For the latest, download te Local 3 Weather app.