Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with morning clouds giving way to more sunshine in the afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s – 78 in Chattanooga. Wind will increase from the south today, sustained at 10-20mph and gusting to around 30mph. A stray sprinkle may happen during the daytime, but our next real rain chance will come tonight as scattered showers move across the area, lasting into the morning hours of Thursday. Lows will be mild in the low to mid-60s with a strong south wind.
The showers will end on Thursday morning, and clouds will decrease. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. We’ll be on record watch for tying or breaking the warmest February temperature recorded in Chattanooga. Wind will continue to be breezy from the southwest.
Then, a cold front will pass, cooling the area down for Friday. Scattered showers are expected for Friday morning. It’ll be a partly sunny day with clouds partially clearing in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be near 58. For the weekend, Saturday will have an increase in rain chances and reach around 60. Sunday will warm again to a mild 68, a partly sunny sky, and only an isolated shower.