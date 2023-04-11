Good Tuesday. We will have another great day Wednesday. we start chilly in the low to mid-40s. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday will see low pressure to our south spinning up some afternoon showers and storms that could push into the Tennessee Valley. No severe weather is expected. Highs will bein the low 70s.
Friday we will see scattered showers with some rumbles of thunder on and off through the day. We will manage a high of 73. Friday night showers will taper of, but skies will remain mostly cloudy through Saturday. The high Saturday will reach about 82. We will see scattered showers overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, but we will clear out quickly with sunshine and a high of 72 late in the day.
Next week will start great with sunshine Monday and temps ranging from 46 to 73. Back up to near 80 Tuesday.
For the latest, download the local 3 weather app.