Good Monday. We wrap up February with a pleasant evening and temps falling from the 50s through the 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.
Tuesday we will again start out with frost on the windshield and temps in the low 30s. We will, however, rapidly warm up to a stunning 66 for the high.
Wednesday will be even warmer as we start at 39 and warm to a whopping 70.
Thursday we will get even warmer with a high of 72. Skies will be sunny through Thursday.
Friday clouds will build back in, but we will stay warm in the low 70s.
The weekend will be cloudy and warm. Saturday will sport a toasty high of 74, and we will even make it to 76 Sunday! While that is WAY above normal, we would have to get into the low 80s to break any records this weekend.
No rain until NEXT week. For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.