Good morning, today will be beautiful and warm, but first, watch for areas of patchy fog and mist this morning. Highs will reach the upper 70s to 80 today under a mostly sunny sky with a southerly breeze. Tonight clouds will increase, mainly after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday will be partly sunny with warm highs near 80 once more. There will be a small chance for a PM spotty shower, but any rain would be brief. The weather will stay quiet for Friday dinner and evening out plans.
Then, overnight from about 3-8am ET on early Saturday morning, a line of storms will move across our area from west to east. There will be a risk of an isolated severe storm within this line. Storms will be weakening as they move eastward, but especially since it’s an overnight event, we want you to stay weather aware. Once the line moves out, your Saturday looks really nice. It’ll become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Today, Friday, and Saturday will all be breezy from the south.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and great with highs in the mid-70s. Then, our far southern communities may be clipped with rain showers Sunday night into Monday.