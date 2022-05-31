Good Tuesday. The heat and humidity will continue through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and plenty of humidity.
A front will move through Thursday bringing some afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. With those storms, we could get some gusty to damaging winds.
Behind the front, Friday and Saturday will be amazing. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, skies will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be a bit lower.
Sunday the humidity will begin to build back in with a high of 86. We may get a few spotty storms Sunday afternoon.
We will be back up to 90 by Monday.
