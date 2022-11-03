Good Thursday. The warm weather keeps on keeping on. We will be in the 70s falling into the 60s this evening with clearing skies. Overnight we may see some areas of fog by Friday morning as we drop into the low 50s.
Friday will be another warm one with our highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
A front approaching will fall apart as it stalls over the Tennessee Valley. That will bring us cloudy skies this weekend and a few spotty showers on both Saturday and Sunday. I wouldn't worry about outdoor activities. Just be prepared for a sprinkle or two. South winds will continue so temps will remain well into the 70s.
Next week will remain warm with highs around 80 Monday and Tuesday. Another front will slowly push through toward the end of next week offering a chance of rain Thursday and Friday and a nice cool-down NEXT weekend.
