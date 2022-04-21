Good Thursday. Let the warm-up begin! This evening we will drop from the 70s into the 60s. Skies will slowly clear through the night.
Friday will be warm and sunny. We will start with a mild 56 in the morning. By the afternoon we will have sunshine and a high of 84.
The weekend will stay warm and dry. Both days will sport lows in the upper 50s with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Our next weather maker will be Monday. We will remain dry and in the low 80s, but Monday night a front will bring in rain showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms. That will last through the overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon we will clear out and cooler air will filter in. The high Tuesday will only reach 71.
We will stay cooler Wednesday and Thursday also with lows in the 40s and highs remaining in the upper 60s and low 70s.
