Good Tuesday. We will have a cool, uneventful evening. Wednesday will be a warm, great day for folks coming to or heading out of the Tennessee Valley to get to their Thanksgiving destination. Temps will be in the low to mid-30s in the morning. We will climb to the low 60s tomorrow afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Thanksgiving looks good, though we will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Temps will range from 38 to 66. Approaching low pressure could bring in some showers late Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday will both be rainy as an area of low pressure moves slowly through. The rain will be heavy at times, and the two-day total could range from 1" to 2". Both mornings will be mild with lows around 50. Highs on both days will be around 60.
A remnant shower or two may linger into Sunday morning, but we will clear through the day with a high of 58.
