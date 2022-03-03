Good Thursday. It was a warm one today with a record high in Chattanooga of 80 degrees. The old record was 79 set in 1899! As we move through the evening we will stay warm with temps falling through the 60s under clear skies.
Friday will be another warm one, though not record-breaking. We will hit 75 for a high with some clouds developing throughout the day.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with the high reaching 77. It will be a little breezy in the afternoon.
A strong southerly flow will allow temps to rocket to 80 on Sunday with partly cloudy skies continuing.
Monday a cold front will move in. We can expect rain showers in the afternoon through the evening. Highs will still manage to make it into the low 70s.
A few showers may linger into early Tuesday morning, but the focus of Tuesday will be MUCH cooler air sliding in. Temps will range from 42 in the morning to 57 in the afternoon.
