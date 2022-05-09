Good Monday. We are looking at awesome weather this evening with fairly low humidity, clear skies, and temps falling quickly through the 70s.
Tuesday will be another nice one with sunshine all day. We will be a little warmer with our high reaching 84 (the normal high is 79).
Wednesday we will see some moisture sliding in so humidity levels will be a little higher, and we have a VERY slight chance for a stray sprinkle. The high will reach a muggy 86.
Thursday will be warm and dry with a high of 84.
Friday will sport more cloud cover with a slight rain chance and a cooler high of 80.
The weekend will be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Both days may see a few stray showers or storms.
